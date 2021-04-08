'Act as Role Models for Public': MP Speaker Urges MLAs to Go for Covid-19 Vaccination

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam wrote to MLAs in the state appealing for their contributing in public awareness on COVID-19 vaccination. He asked the legislators to get the jab at the earliest. According to sources, the speaker was compelled to ink letters to the lawmakers after the elected representatives proved laggard in their response to the vaccination drive and reportedly only 96 of them have gone for vaccination as of now.

Assembly secretariat has convened a vaccination camp for the MLAs on April 9, but sources claimed that the lawmakers have come up with one plea or the other for not getting vaccinated as of now.

In the letter, Gautam underlined increasing the threat of the virus and growing slackness of the public. “You act as a role model for your assembly, so an active role is expected from you in COVID-19 prevention and awareness measures,” said the speaker in the missive.

“I hope you have got the first jab and if not, go for it at the earliest for contributing in awareness in your region,” the speaker said in the letter.

Gautam reminded the lawmakers of 24-hour Swasthya Agraha convened by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on April 6-7 for urging commoners to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocol and urged the lawmakers to align their efforts with Chouhan’s “laudable” act.

The speaker himself, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MPCC chief Kamal Nath have already received the vaccine shots.

Beside vaccinations, several MLAs, including senior ministers, were found erring when it came to following the safety protocol of wearing facial masks.

The Budget session of the MP Assembly had to be adjourned midway through after half a dozen MLAs and some assembly staffers had contracted COVID-19 last month.

