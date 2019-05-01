English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Act of Cowardice’: Rajnath Singh Assures Maharashtra of All Assistance in Wake of Gadchiroli Maoist Attack
Home minister Rajnath Singh said the country was extremely proud of the valour of police personnel and their supreme sacrifice will not go in vain.
File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Image : PTI).
New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured all help to the Maharashtra government in the wake of a Naxal attack in which 15 security personnel and a civilian were killed.
He termed the attack an act of cowardice and desperation. The home minister also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who briefed him about the incident.
"Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are providing all assistance needed by the state government. The Home Ministry is in constant touch with the state administration," he said in a statement.
The home minister said the country was extremely proud of the valour of police personnel and their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain.
"I have spoken to the Maharashtra chief minister regarding the tragic incident in Gadchiroli and expressed my grief at the loss of brave police personnel," he said.
At least 16 people, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Gadchiroli district.
Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli police, which was on way to inspect a fleet of torched vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor, police said.
