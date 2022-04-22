'Act to Sabotage PM Modi's Visit': J&K Alert as Security Personnel Killed, 9 Injured in Encounter

One security force personnel was killed and nine more suffered injuries in a gunfight with terrorists in a locality near an Army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Friday, officials said. Two militants were later killed in the ongoing operation, and two guns and a satellite phone were also recovered by security forces.

The encounter in Sunjwan took place amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Samba district. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, commenting on the incident, told CNN-News18 that the act was an attempt to sabotage PM Modi’s visit. “The operation is on and we are likely to get another terrorist. Couple of our jawans are injured, one we have lost too,” he said.

Dilbag Singh, J&K DGP in an exclusive conversation with @shreyadhoundial says, 'People are fed up, They want peace. Terrorists were trying to create disturbance in north Kashmir area which has been peaceful.'#JammuTerrorCrackdown pic.twitter.com/D71yDVdQYd — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 22, 2022

He said the purpose was to create disturbance, as ‘these incidents have not happened in Jammu since long’. “A few days back some labourers were also attacked. But the forces are on it. We are trying our best to encounter these incidents,” he said.

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Mukesh Singh said the encounter in Sunjwan started when the police’s Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area. He said one security force personnel was killed and three more suffered injuries in the gunfight. “The encounter is going on,” he said.

A search operation was launched on a specific information about the presence of at least two heavily-armed terrorists, likely belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, in a vicinity adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station to carry out a major strike in the city, the officials said. They said the terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire on the search parties who retaliated, triggering a gunfight.

CISF sources told CNN-News18 that at about 4:20 AM about 15 CISF personnel were travelling in a bus to Chaddha camp to report for morning duty. “Just near the camp they came under fire. Grenades were lobbed and there was firing from 3 to 4 sides. Because of darkness exact number of terrorists couldn’t be ascertained,” the sources said.

“The CISF men retaliated from the bus forcing the attackers to flee. It is suspected that they subsequently took shelter in some house nearby. The cncounter began soon after with CRPF, police and others,” they said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and an operation is underway to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said. On February 10 in 2018, three JeM terrorists stormed the Sunjwan Army camp and in the subsequent gunfight, seven persons, including six soldiers, were killed. All the three terrorists were also gunned down.

Top LeT Commander Killed in Baramulla

In another incident, four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started on Thursday between terrorists and security forces at Malwah area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Among those killed is top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo who was involved in several acts of terrorism including attacks on police and security forces.

“Another terrorist killed (Total 04). Operation in progress,” police said.

Three soldiers and a civilian have also been injured during the encounter which took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Forces Alert Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit; Amarnath Yatra

On National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, the prime minister is scheduled to visit Pali village, 17 km from here, to address a gathering. This will be Modi’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than borders since the abrogation of the special status of erstwhile state and its bifurcation in August 2019. He had celebrated Diwali with Army jawans on October 27, 2019 in Rajouri and on November 3, 2021 in Nowshera sector in Jammu division.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had recently said security forces and police were working to ensure a smooth and incident-free Amarnath Yatra this year by intensifying anti-militancy operations ahead of the annual pilgrimage. The DGP was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Samba district.

He said there have been a series of successful anti-militancy operations of late and ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which starts on June 30, the security forces will intensify operations against the militants.

“The security situation is much better than in the past. We have been able to track down all the militants who carried out civilian killings and those involved in the killing of security forces.”

“We have got solid leads about the killing of two Railway Protection Force personnel and very soon we will catch those involved. Many lesser known outfits have claimed responsibility for the attack, but the fact is that all these are offshoots of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he had said.

Singh had added that foreign militants are using fake identity cards to hide their identities.

“We killed two foreign militants in Srinagar who were carrying fake identity cards. Weapon consignments are being sent from across the border using drones, including Ak-47, pistols etc.”

“In cities like Srinagar, attacks on civilians are being carried out by new recruits who are being given pistols and grenades to show their commitment. Those involved in the killing of civilians, non-locals and railway policemen will be either arrested or neutralised,” Singh had added.

With inputs from agencies

