Acting Delhi Police Chief SN Srivastava Says Priority to Restore Peace, Ensure Communal Harmony
Srivastava said that they have started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them.
New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Commissioner SN Srivastava takes charge as the new Police Commissioner of Delhi as outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik looks on, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Acting Delhi Police chief SN Srivastava on Saturday said his priority is to restore peace in the national capital and ensure communal harmony.
It has been the tradition of the city that people of every section and religion live together in harmony and help each other in good as well as bad times, he told reporters after taking additional charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner.
Srivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week, as Delhi Police struggled to contain communal violence in northeast Delhi. He was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from Sunday, following retirement of Amulya Patnaik.
Talking about the measures taken to restore communal harmony in the city, the officer said that they have started a massive outreach programme and senior officers have been meeting and speaking with people from every community in order to build confidence among them.
"To avoid such incidents in future, cases will be registered in crimes that were committed and we will try to arrest the accused involved, so that legal proceedings can be initiated at the earliest," he said.
He also appealed everyone to support him in restoring peace in the city.
On Monday, Srivastava was repatriated from the Central Reserve Police Force .
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Just Took a Picture With 'Iron Man,' But It's Not the Marvel Character
- Save Money For a New House on This Super Earth That Scientists Are Sure Can Host Life
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- Big Bang Theory, Part 2? Scientists Have Discovered The Biggest Explosion in The Universe
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics