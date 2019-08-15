Take the pledge to vote

Acting on PM Modi's Call, Prakash Javadekar Announces Campaign to Make India Single-Use Plastic Free

In a Tweet, Javdekar also announced a series of meetings with all the stakeholders to give “thrust to the campaign”.

Updated:August 15, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
File photo of prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to shun single-use plastic, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday announced a campaign to make India single-use plastic free.

In a Tweet, Javdekar also announced a series of meetings with all the stakeholders to give “thrust to the campaign”.

Earlier in the day during his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to shun single-use plastic and encouraged usage of jute and cloth bags to protect the environment.

According to the Environment Ministry, about 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste is generated every day in the country and out of which only 13,000-14000 tonnes are collected.

"During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizens to give up single-use plastic," Modi said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Urging the shopkeepers to stop selling plastic bags, Modi said, "Shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. Customers should adopt ways to reduce plastic usage. We must also put technologies in use to abolish plastic usage".

(With inputs from PTI)

| Edited by: Karan Anand
