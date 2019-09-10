Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

IIT-Kanpur Teacher Removed after Student Complains of 'Inappropriate Conduct'

The institute said it had a zero-tolerance policy against any "deviant behaviour" and strict action would be initiated once the recommendations of the panel were submitted.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IIT-Kanpur Teacher Removed after Student Complains of 'Inappropriate Conduct'
Representative image.
Loading...

Kanpur: A foreign girl student levelled allegations of "inappropriate conduct" against a faculty member, prompting the IIT-Kanpur to remove him immediately from his teaching responsibilities, the institute said on Tuesday.

"Last week, a complaint was filed by a girl student against a faculty member for inappropriate conduct," the premier institution said in a statement here.

It said, "The internal complaints committee of the institute started investigations under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act following the Supreme Court guidelines."

"Immediately, on recommendations of the panel, the faculty member was removed from teaching responsibilities of the course in which the girl student was registered," the institute said.

The institute said it had a zero-tolerance policy against any "deviant behaviour" and strict action would be initiated once the recommendations of the panel were submitted.

When contacted, Deputy Director Manindra Agrawal declined to disclose the nationality of the girl student.

"In order to protect the identity of the complainant as required by the law, the institute requests everyone, including media, to exercise restraint and not to reveal any details about the complainant while reporting the incident," the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram