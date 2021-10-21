Action Likely Against On-duty Female Cops in UP for Clicking Selfies With Priyanka Gandhi

The female cops, who were taking selfies with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow on Wednesday may now have to face action. As per senior police officials, the cops will be identified and served a notice for clicking selfies while on duty and that too in uniform, which is categorised as “indiscipline”.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted that if clicking selfies with her is a crime, then she should be punished, instead of the cops. “The news is coming that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these women cops. If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished for it, it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal cops,” she wrote.

Priyanka, who was going to meet the family of a sanitation worker, Arun Valmiki, who died in police custody in Agra on Tuesday, was stopped by the administration on Wednesday afternoon at the entry point of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. During this time, some women cops who came to stop Priyanka clicked selfies with her.

On being detained, Priyanka asked “what’s the big deal” if she wanted to meet the deceased’s family. She was later given permission to go to Agra.

After being taken under detention, Priyanka had said, “The police told me that I do not have permission to go to Agra. They always stop me whenever I go anywhere. I want to meet the deceased’s family. What is the problem with this?”

After visiting the family, Priyanka said: “I met with the family of Arun Valmiki. I can’t believe that such things can happen to anyone in this century. They’ve told me that 17-18 people of the Valmiki community were picked from different locations and taken to the police station.”

Meanwhile, in connection with the death of the deceased sanitation worker, SSP Muniraj suspended five policemen, including an inspector. Also, after registering the case, the investigation of the matter has been handed over to an ASP-rank officer.

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had visited the family of the deceased and demanded a court-monitored probe into the matter. Speaking to media persons in Agra, Singh said, “The family claims that the deceased was even given electric shocks and third-degree torture. The family also claims that the police beat up the family members. How can one expect justice when the police is accused of murder? That is why we demand a court-monitored inquiry, Rs one crore financial assistance for the family and jobs for the dependents.”

BSP chief Mayawati also demanded strict action against the culprits. “The death of a sanitation worker in police custody in Agra is very sad and shameful. The UP government should ensure strict punishment for the culprits and also provide full help to the victim’s family in every way.”

