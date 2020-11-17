Action Likely to be Taken on 27 Officials Named in SIT Report over Laxity against Vikas Dubey

After the SIT report in Kanpur's infamous Bikru case, the Uttar Pradesh government is likely to take action against 27 officers who were posted in Kanpur.

All the officers are accused of negligence in matters related to arms license and land-related issues. These officers include the names of ADM, City Magistrate, SDM, ACM, Tehsildar, said the report of the Special Investigation Team.

According to the information, action is likely to be taken against ADM Udayveer Singh Yadav, Vivek Kumar Srivastava, posted in Kanpur, Arms Officer Abhishek Kumar Singh, City Magistrate Ravi Prakash Srivastava, Ram Shiromani, SDM of Kanpur Dehat and Ajay Kumar Awasthi.

Apart from these, action will also be taken against Ram Abhilash-I, who was ACM in Kanpur city, Suresh Narayan Pandey, Tehsildar of Kanpur Dehat and Durga Shankar Gupta, Naib Tehsildar Ram Lakhan Kamal.

At the same time, Anil Kumar Damle, Sukhlal Bharti, Dayanand Saraswati, Prahlad Singh, SDM Bilhaur, Indrapal Uttam, Tehsildar of Bilhaur, Bhanu Pratap Shukla, Tehsildar of Kanpur Nagar along with Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Phoolchandra Arya, Atul Harsh have also been named in the report.

Among other names, action has been recommended against Bilhaur Revenue Inspector Rishabh Dubey and Lekhpal Anil Kumar, Rameshwar, Sushil Kumar, Baladin, Ramkishore, Ravi Prakash, Kamlesh Kumar. According to the information, instructions have been issued to their department heads.

The infamous Bikru incident was reported from Kanpur district sometime back where eight policemen were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men as the cops had reached Dubey’s house to arrest him.

Dubey had later surrendered in Madhya Pradesh and was gunned down in an encounter as he tried to escape from a police vehicle while he was being brought back to Uttar Pradesh.