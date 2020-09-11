'Action on Kangana Ranaut Being Taken at Behest of Congress': MP Pragya Thakur

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh on Thursday Thakur criticised Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh amid the ongoing Kangana Ranaut controversy and said action against the actress was being taken at the behest of the Congress party.

The Bollywood actress has been involved in a constant back and forth with various political leaders, including Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). On Wednesday, the BMC began to demolish Ranaut's office and the Bombay High Court stayed the operation. The court also asked BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Kangana, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC had termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. The actress has levelled allegations against the Mumbai commissioner of liking a malicious tweet against her.

"The man (Singh) can't mete out justice to anyone and if someone has levelled allegations against him, those are facts. He has been unjust towards me too," said Thakur.

However, she seemed to soften her stand towards the Shiv Sena, and said the party had backed her in troubled times, adding that Bal Thackeray had offered his support during 2008 "like no one else". Thackeray had in 2008 come out in support of Thakur and other Malegaon blast accused.

"But now the Shiv Sena is with Congress party and perhaps it's the impact of the Congress party that Shiv Sena is forced to do things under their influence," she said. According to her, the Home Ministry in Maharashtra is "with the Congress party", due to which action against Ranaut is being taken at the party's behest.

The BJP leader said RSS had a tradition of respecting women, and added that Kangana was a woman who should be respected. She also said she will write to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), seeking a probe into the Palghar incident.