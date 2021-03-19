india

Action Taken Against Employees After Viral Photos of 'Outsider' Women at Govt Hospital's Mortuary

A ward boy working in the mortuary was suspended.

After the photos of two women inside the mortuary of the government-run M Y Hospital here went viral, action was taken against two contractual employees and a ward boy, officials said on Friday. The photos showed two young women with the two contractual employees hired from a private firm inside the mortuary.

As outsiders are not allowed in the mortuary, the women’s presence was questioned and it also drew comments on social media ridiculing the hospital administration. Indore divisional commissioner Pavan Kumar Sharma on Thursday terminated the services of the two employees.

A ward boy working in the mortuary was suspended and show-cause notice was served to the officer in-charge. Further, a fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed on the private firm, officials said.

first published:March 19, 2021, 16:52 IST
