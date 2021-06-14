Active Cases in UP Continue Downfall; 339 New Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours

New Covid-19 cases continued to remain below the 500-mark for second consecutive day in Uttar Pradesh as the state reported 339 cases in the last 24 hours.

With reduction in fresh Covid-19 cases and a fall in the transmission rate, UP also recorded a sharp slide in the number of active covid cases - to 8,111 - since its peak on April 30. The cases have reduced by 97.3 percent in the span of nearly 44 days.

According to district-wise data collated by the ministry of health and family welfare between June 5 and 11, around 258 of the 734 districts in India or 35% have a high test positivity rate of over 5%, whereas being the most populous state Uttar Pradesh accounts for the lowest overall Test Positivity rate at 3%.

As a part of its Aggressive Testing T3 Regime, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday conducted as many as 2,57,441 COVID tests, out of which, 1,31,650 were RT-PCR examinations adding up to the number of total tests conducted so far that stands at 5,36,02,870.

In an encouraging sign, the number of patients in home isolation in the state has also been reduced to 4,049.

In a big relief, none of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh reported more than 25 fresh cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

As many as six districts including Hamirpur, Farrukhabad, Hathras, Ambedkarnagar, Maharajganj and Mau reported no case of covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas over 11 districts reported only a single COVID case. Only seven districts reported fresh cases in double digits.

