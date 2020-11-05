Active Covid-19 Cases Less Than 6 Lakh for Seven Consecutive Days: Health Ministry

The number of active cases of COVID-19 have been less than 6 lakh for seven consecutive days with 27 states and UTs having less than 20,000 active cases, the Health ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said India continues to report a steady trend of declining active cases of COVID-19 which presently stands at 5,27,962.

"The active cases are less than 6 lakh for the last seven consecutive days. Twenty-seven states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases and 10 states/UTs account for 78 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51 per cent of the active cases,” it said.

The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken increase, day on day number of recovered cases, the ministry said.

"The total recovered cases stand at 77,11,809. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has reached nearly 72 lakh (71,83,847). The national recovery rate has further improved to 92.20 per cent,” it said.

The ministry said Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries, with more than 8,000 recoveries.

"They together account for more than 45 per cent of the new recovered cases,” it said. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 83,64,086 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,315 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 704 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.