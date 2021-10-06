Active Covid Caseload in UP Drops Below 150, 37 Districts Become 'Virus-free'

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday witnessed the sharpest decline in the number of active Covid-19 cases as the tally fell below the 150-mark for the first time since the second wave surge of cases.

The Active Caseload in the most populous State now stands at 149 which has been brought down by over a remarkable 99 per cent from its peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

UP’s Covid control mechanism that includes aggressive testing and screening as per the target of ‘trace, test & treat’, prevention through vaccination, coupled with partial corona curfews to control the spread, has resulted in the test positivity rate declining to even lower than 0.01 per cent.

Curbing the spread of the virus, in the span of the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh limited the number of fresh infections to 9. In the same period, another 13 patients recovered from the infection, adding to the recovery of as many as 16,86,857 people so far.

The fresh infections have been reduced by over 38,000 from their peak which was 38,055 capped on April 24. Where major other States have been witnessing a greater surge of fresh Covid-19 infections (daily cases ranging from 22,000-2,000), UP has restricted the daily-case count below 50 for nearly two consecutive months now.

UP has tested the maximum number of samples so far, over 7.96 crore, followed by Maharashtra’s 5.9 crore.

The Covid control mechanism in UP gets a further boost as 37 districts have become free of Coronavirus with active as well as fresh Covid-19 cases declining to zero.

Over 15.39 per cent of people in the State have received both doses of the vaccine so far.

The State has provided ‘shots of life’ to over 11,19,59,689 people so far. Of this, over 8.91 crore people have received the first dose, which is about over 60.40 per cent of the eligible population.

