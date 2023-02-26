CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Active Covid Cases Climb to 2,149, 5 Deaths in 24 Hours
Active Covid Cases Climb to 2,149, 5 Deaths in 24 Hours

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 10:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Covid case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent in India. (File Photo: PTI)

While four deaths were reconciled by Kerala, one fatality was reported by Sikkim in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India logged 218 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases rose to 2,149, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,769 with five new deaths reported. While four deaths were reconciled by Kerala, one fatality was reported by Sikkim in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,017), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,099 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

