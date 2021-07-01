Active Covid Cases Decline Further in Uttar Pradesh as Recovery Rate Touches 99%

Uttar Pradesh reported less than 250 new Covid infections for the 14th consecutive day on Thursday. Daily recoveries continued to outnumber new cases even as fresh ones remained below the 250-mark.

The state has also recorded a consistent decline in the number of active cases by more than 3,08,000 in two months.

The active caseload in the state has been reduced to nearly 2,600 out of which nearly 1,788 are in home isolation, pushing the recovery rate up to 99%, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is 0%.

The state logged as many as 163 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) which shows the levels of infection among people has slumped to 0.06%, making it the lowest for the state so far.

In an encouraging sign, over 21 districts of Uttar Pradesh have not been reporting even a single new case of the Covid-19 infection, whereas, as many as 50 districts have witnessed fresh cases in single digits lately.

Uttar Pradesh has tested as many as 5,81,11,746 samples for the coronavirus infection.

How Uttar Pradesh is managing to flatten the Covid curve is could be attributed to the T3 testing mechanism — Trace, Test and Treat.

In a bid to break the Covid chain, chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on intensifying contact tracing to enable early detection and treatment of patients.

“Contact tracing needs to be further improved to break the chain of infection. On confirmation of each positive case, at least 20 people who might have been in his direct contact should be traced and tested to enable early detection and treatment,” asserted the CM in a high-level Covid review meeting with senior officials on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh has been testing more than three lakh samples regularly which is ten times more than the prescribed testing protocol for the state by the World Health Organization.

It is pertinent to note that Uttar Pradesh is the only state to have been conducting over 34.1 tests per positive case which also testifies the enlarged testing capacity of the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here