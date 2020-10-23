Active Covid Cases in India Dip Below 7 Lakh for First Time in 2 Months; More Than 54,000 New Cases Recorded

India's coronavirus infections reached a total of 7.76 million, with 54,366 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday.

The world's second-most populous country also has the world's second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has 8.3 million infections so far.

Deaths in India have been relatively low, with 117,306 mortalities from the coronavirus, out of which 690 were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

Data Highlights from Last 24 Hours

- India has conducted more than 10 crore (100 million) Covid-19 tests at 72,300 tests/million population; third highest in the world after China and USA

- More than 1.4 million tests for the second day in a row

- With a 20,000 dip, active cases in India goes below the 7 lakh mark

- Active cases continue to be on the rise in West Bengal and Delhi. Active cases in Delhi cross 25,000

- Recovery rates in many of north eastern states are among the are lowest in the country: Manipur (74.6%), Nagaland (78%), Meghalaya (80.1%), Arunachal Pradesh (81%). India's recovery rate is 89.5%

- At 41,600, France reports highest single day spike in cases. France likely to cross 1 million total cases today. Spain also reports its highest single day rise at 21,000. Europe reports 2.17 lakh new cases in a day

- USA reports 74,300 new cases, highest since July 24

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested up to October 22 with 14,42,722 samples being tested on Thursday. The 690 new fatalities include 198 from Maharashtra, 74 from Karnataka, 64 from West Bengal, 52 from Chhattisgarh, from Tamil Nadu and 35 each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The total 1,17,306 deaths reported so far in the country include 42,831 from Maharashtra, 10,825 from Tamil Nadu, 10,770 from Karnataka, 6,790 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,524 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,308 from West Bengal, 6,163 from Delhi, 4,072 from Punjab and 3,667 from Gujarat. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website and added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.