Active Covid Cases in Punjab Grew by 12 Times in 2 Months, 5 States Including Maha, K'taka Worst Hit

Covid infections have grown exponentially in Punjab where the active cases have grown twelve times in the last two months.

Punjab reported 57 more fatalities due to COVID-19 which pushed the death toll to 6,983, while 2,903 new cases took the tally to 2,45,768 in the state, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday. The number of active cases rose from 24,644 on Thursday to 25,458 on Friday.

The ministry of health called it a grave concern, as the active cases which were 1,122 on February 3 went up to 25,458 on April 3 in Punjab.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the cases went up by ten times during the same time period.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the state government has set up 1,965 government and 296 private vaccination centres. These COVID-19 vaccination centres have a capacity of administering 2.75 lakh jabs a day.

Eight States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the Covid daily new cases. 81.42% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

Five states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for nearly 77.3 percent of the active cases in the country.

India on Saturday recorded 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to over 1.23 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. The death toll increased to 1,64,110 with 714 more fatalities in a day, also the highest since October 21.

The jump in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours. Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent, the data stated.