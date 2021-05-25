Active Covid Cases in UP Decline Further as Recovery Rate Goes up to Nearly 95%

The fresh Covid-19 cases continue a downward trend in Uttar Pradesh as over 2,98,808 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which only 3,723 samples tested positive.

Interestingly, the districts Chitrakoot and Kasganj reported only a single fresh case of the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

The State’s positivity rate has seen a massive reduction to 1.24 percent from 22 percent in April, which is one of the lowest in the country in comparison to other States.

Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate has been registering a steady decline for several days indicating signs that the dangerous Covid wave is receding in the State. The recovery rate now stands at a good 94.7 percent while the case fatality rate is just 1.1 percent.

The State has recorded a consistent drop in the number of active Covid cases to 69,828, a sharp slide by nearly 7,000 from 76,703 on Monday.

Meanwhile, the State has recorded the highest number of doses administered in the last 24-hour. Ahead of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 2.79 lakh vaccine doses.

So far, UP has administered as many as 1,65,43,234 doses of vaccine in the 45+ category. In the category of 18-44, the State has administered 12,15,017 doses of the Covid vaccine according to official data.

Since May 1, when registrations opened for the category of 18-44, about 12 lakh youth have so far been able to receive a jab in Uttar Pradesh.

