Active monsoon conditions to continue over Central India, according to the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD that issued a warning amid rain in several parts of the country including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat among other areas.

Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed moderate rains over the last 24 hours as the city braces for more moderate showers with strong wind over the next 24 hours, according to the IMD predictions. It has also forecast occasional strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour and very likely to reach up to 60 kmph.

Showers in Mumbai however did not affect public transport services as local trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is said to be operating normally. According to civic officials, there was no diversion of bus services in Mumbai city.

‘Red Alert’ In Parts of Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a ‘red alert’ for north Konkan, north central Maharashtra, east and west Vidarbha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions. According to the IMD, relief is likely after August 12.

Rain has been lashing parts of Maharashtra since Sunday and the IMD said the heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the state. The IMD has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Marathwada, south central Maharashtra and south Konkan.

Rain Alert Also in Parts of Gujarat, Madhra Pradesh

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain for South Gujarat and Saurashtra region for the next three days.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: After heavy rainfall in Indore, many areas of the city were waterlogged. (10.08) pic.twitter.com/jaGjiHW8Kl — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 11, 2022

The IMD said, due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, these two regions can receive very heavy rains and has hence issued a red alert warning. A rain alert has also been sounded in parts of Madhya Pradesh that has been seeing isolated showers.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here