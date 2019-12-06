Shooter at US Navy Base in Florida 'Confirmed Dead', No Reports of Injuries
Naval Air Station Pensacola was placed on a lockdown and both gates were secured amid reports of an active shooter.
Representative image.
Authorities said there had been an "active shooter" on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a U.S. Navy base in Florida, before saying the shooter was dead a few minutes later, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's.
The circumstances of the episode remained unclear.
Amber Southard, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said there was a shooter on the base in Florida's Panhandle. Within a few minutes, her office said in a statement that "the shooter is confirmed dead." The statement did not provide further information.
On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.
More details awaited
