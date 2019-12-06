Take the pledge to vote

Shooter at US Navy Base in Florida 'Confirmed Dead', No Reports of Injuries

Naval Air Station Pensacola was placed on a lockdown and both gates were secured amid reports of an active shooter.

Reuters

December 6, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
Shooter at US Navy Base in Florida 'Confirmed Dead', No Reports of Injuries
Authorities said there had been an "active shooter" on Friday at Naval Air Station Pensacola, a U.S. Navy base in Florida, before saying the shooter was dead a few minutes later, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's.

The circumstances of the episode remained unclear.

Amber Southard, a sheriff's spokeswoman, said there was a shooter on the base in Florida's Panhandle. Within a few minutes, her office said in a statement that "the shooter is confirmed dead." The statement did not provide further information.

On Wednesday, a sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

More details awaited

