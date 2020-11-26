Actively Considering Lockdown, Night Curfew, Delhi Govt Tells HC Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

The Aam Aadmi Party government on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it is "actively considering" the option of imposing night curfews or lockdown and the same would depend on the situation of the Covid-19 infection in the national capital.

"We're actively considering imposition of lockdown, night curfews but no decision has been taken on it yet," said advocates Sandeep Sethi and Satyakam on behalf of the Delhi government.

The submissions came in while the court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increasing the Covid-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.

The response came in after a division bench of the high court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad enquired from the Delhi government if its planning to impose night curfews or weekend curfews similar like various other cities in the country had done due to the rise in Covid-19 infections.

While the hearing of the matter was underway, the bench also asked the petitioner to randomly call up the Covid helpline number (1031) to check whether it's working properly or not.

After some time, Malhotra said that the helpline is working fine. The court has now posted the matter for passing of orders post lunch.