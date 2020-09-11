Activist and Arya Samaj Leader Swami Agnivesh Dies At 80 After Multi-organ Failure

Former Haryana MLA and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, who was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis and was in a critical condition, died at a hospital in New Delhi.

The 80-year-old social activist was admitted at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi and was on ventilator since Tuesday due to multi-organ failure.

Agnivesh founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970. He was also an advocate for the dialogue between religions.

He was involved in various areas of social activism including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women.

Mourning the loss of the leader, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, "The demise of Swami Agnivesh is a huge tragedy. A true warrior for humanity and tolerance. Among the bravest that I knew, willing to take huge risks for public good.Was brutalised in Jharkhand by a BJP/RSS lynch mob 2 yrs ago. Liver got damaged. RIP Agnivesh ji."