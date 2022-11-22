CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Activist Challenges Excise Commissioner's Order in Goa Restaurant Case
1-MIN READ

Activist Challenges Excise Commissioner's Order in Goa Restaurant Case

PTI

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 14:23 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Opposition Congress had tried to link the restaurant to the family of Union Minister Smriti Irani, an allegation she had denied. (Instagram)

Opposition Congress had tried to link the restaurant to the family of Union Minister Smriti Irani, an allegation she had denied. (Instagram)

In his complaint filed with the Excise Commissioner on July 20, 2022, Rodrigues had alleged that the license was issued illegally in January 2021 in the name of D'Gama, and renewed in his name in June 2022 a year after his demise.

Activist Aires Rodrigues on Tuesday filed an appeal before the Goa Chief Secretary against an order of the Excise Commissioner in a case pertaining to the controversial ‘Silly Souls Café and Bar’ at Assagao.

Opposition Congress had tried to link the restaurant to the family of Union Minister Smriti Irani, an allegation she had denied.

In an October 10 order, Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad allowed Silly Souls Café and Bar’s excise license, renewed in the name of late Anthony D’Gama, to be transferred to his widow.

“Under section 40 of the Goa Excise Act, an appeal against excise commissioner’s order lies before the chief secretary," Rodrigues told PTI.

RELATED NEWS

In the appeal, he claimed that a license obtained `illegally and by fraud could not have been transferred in the name of D’Gama’s widow.

In his complaint filed with the Excise Commissioner on July 20, 2022, Rodrigues had alleged that the license was issued illegally in January 2021 in the name of D’Gama, and renewed in his name in June 2022 a year after his demise.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 22, 2022, 14:23 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 14:23 IST