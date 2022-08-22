Activist Held for ‘Honey-trapping’ RSS Leader in Karnataka

Karnataka police have arrested a woman for allegedly honey-trapping an RSS leader and extorting a huge sum of money from him in this district of the state, police said Monday.

Salma Banu, a social and human rights’ activist was arrested based on a complaint lodged by RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty, a gold merchant.

According to police, Shetty is the owner of Srinidhi gold jewels and influential politician in Dakshina Kannada district. The accused, along with her gang, had extorted Rs 50 lakh from Shetty and demanded for more.

Shetty approached police following which police launched a manhunt for the other accused.

On February 26, Shetty was offered a lift to Mysuru from Mandya in a vehicle which had four persons. They had allegedly trapped him at a hotel in Mysuru.

The complainant told police that he had gone to test gold biscuits at the hotel and as soon as he entered his room, the accused took photographs and filmed him with a woman.

The accused demanded Rs 4 crore from the victim on the spot for not making the video viral. Shetty paid them Rs 50 lakh and settled the matter.

But soon the accused started pestering him for more money forcing him to approach the police.

Further investigations are on.

