Activist Piyush Manush Files Case Against BJP Workers for Thrashing Him, Garlanding with Slippers in Tamil Nadu

Activist Piyush Manush filed a case against the BJP leaders who thrashed him in Salem after a heated argument broke out between them and ended in a ugly fistfight at the party office on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Piyush Manush had posted on his Facebook page about his impending visit to the BJP office. “Will visit BJP office in Salem seeking their views on the economy, Kashmir crisis and many other issues.. 5.00 pm today.. FB live,” the post read.

However, Manush’s plan to go ‘live’ on Facebook with his visit took an unexpected turn. Nine minutes into the live video, BJP workers can be seen raising slogans against him, with one of them garlanding him with chappals amid the sloganeering. Soon the arguments intensify and at the end of 12 minutes of the video, the screen goes blank.

Manush alleged that he was attacked by the BJP workers following his Facebook live and added that though the policemen tried to stop the incident, he was beaten up by the workers.

Narrating his ordeal in a social media post, the activist wrote, “… I have Been talking about the corruption of AIADMK in continuity but never got any threats from the ruling party cadre …I have taken on all political parties in power since 2005 till date... got cases filed against me but no political party has stopped down to indecency in this brazen a manner as BJP has done ….No political party has till date issued threats against me and my family as done by BJP.”

Terming the BJP’s actions as a ‘new low beyond redemption’, Manush said that he was beaten by a mob and then garlanded with slippers. “This is BJP for you, folks. They refused to stop harassing my wife and daughter. They used all the swear words that one could imagine and they stole my phone,” he wrote.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.