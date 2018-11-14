English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Activist Trupti Desai to Visit Sabarimala on November 17; Writes to Kerala CM Vijayan for Police Protection
"We are writing to demand police protection from the time we enter Kerala to the time we depart from the state. Already we have been receiving threats, with some warning us of dire consequences if we enter Kerala, while others threatening to commit suicide if we dare climb the temple," she said.
Bhumata Brigade activist Trupti Desai.
New Delhi: Activist Trupti Desai is set to visit the Sabarimala temple on November 17 during the Mandala-Marakavilau season.
She is the founder of Bhumata Brigade, an organisation that has spearheaded a successful campaign for women's right to worship in temples in North India. Desai wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state DGP, requesting for police protection.
The two-month long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' season begins from November 17.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay its verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple but agreed to hear in open court on January 22 a batch of review petitions in the matter.
"All the Review Petitions along with all pending applications will be heard in Open Court on 22nd January, 2019 before the appropriate Bench. We make it clear that there is no stay of the judgment and order of this Court dated 28th September, 2018 passed in Writ Petition (Civil) No.373 of 2006 (Indian Young Lawyers Association & Ors. vs. The State of Kerala & Ors)," the order said.
In the in-chamber proceedings, the judges examine the review petitions by circulation and lawyers are not present. There are around 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement.
The temple had witnessed protests from devotees when it opened for monthly pujas for five days in October and two days early this month.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
