Activists in MP's Bhopal to Hold 'National Environment Parliament' to Save Forests

With an aim at safeguarding forests of Buxwaha and lakhs of trees to be felled under the Ken–Betwa river linking project, environment enthusiasts are holding National Environment Parliament in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal shortly.

Among others, the event will see the participation of noted environment-activist Jadav Payeng of Assam, Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar, environment activist Amit Bhatnagar and others.

“Besides drawing a strategy for saving over 25 lakh trees which are facing the axe in the Ken-Betwa river link and the Buxwaha diamond project in the Chhatarpur district, we will be keeping a session aside for political figures so that their stand could be clarified on the environmental issues," Paryavaran Bachao Abhiyan convener Shahrad Sigh Kumre said on Friday.

“Besides saving the greenery, we will be devising a strategy for safeguarding the stone age culture and rock paintings that exist in the forests of Buxwaha. Around 382-hectare area of the forest in Bundelkhand region is being leased out to an Aditya Birla group company for excavation of diamonds," he said.

“The mass destruction of forests is planned even though the area falls under an arid zone part of Bundelkhand," said Kumre, pressing for revision of developmental policies in line with environmental hazards.

The environment lovers claimed that the governments are not considering the usage of technology as diamonds can be produced artificially and there is no need to destroy a vast flourishing forest area for getting glittering stones.

On being asked the forestation is also being done at a rapid pace, Anand Patel, one of the volunteers working in the field of environment protection, said that naturally grown vast forests like Buxwaha can’t be produced by humans and have their environmental significance.

Paryavaran Bachao Samiti, a group of volunteers from MP and other States are running a campaign to save 2.25 lakh trees in Buxwaha and around 23 lakh trees which are under threat due to the Ken–Betwa river link.

Environment activists and volunteers are gathering in Bhopal for National Environment Parliament from across the country for raising awareness on environmental issues and pressing for policy changes, said a communique from the organisation.

Padma Shri Jadav Payeng is also attending the meet. Born to an indigenous ‘Mising’ Tribe of Assam, Payeng is an environmental activist and forestry worker who is also known as Forest Man of India. To his credit, Payeng has a forest reserve spanning over an area of over 550 hectares at Sandbar of river Bhramhaputra in the Jorhat area which he developed over the past few decades.

