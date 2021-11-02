Activists Upset At Slow Pace Of Climate Action

Glasgow, Nov 1 (AP) Environmental activists expressed anger Monday at what they consider the slow pace of action to curb climate change. Youth campaigners from several countries marched on the opposite bank of the River Clyde from where the UN climate summit was being held, holding banners with slogans such as We are watching you. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg accused world leaders and government officials inside the conference of pretending to take our future seriously. Change is not going to come from inside, she said, adding: No more blah blah blah. No, whatever the (expletive) they’re doing inside there. Earlier Monday, Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti made an impassioned appeal to world leaders to open your hearts to those already feeling the effects of global warming, saying that drought in her home country means many are going without food.

As I sit comfortably here in this conference center in Glasgow, over 2 million of my fellow Kenyans are facing climate-related starvation, she said. (AP) .

