Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Activists Urge President to Withhold Assent to RTI Amendment Bill; Detained by Police

The group of activists gathered outside gate number 38 of Rashtrapati Bhavan to give their representation to President Ram Nath Kovind. The activists were ushered into a waiting bus and taken to Police Station.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Activists Urge President to Withhold Assent to RTI Amendment Bill; Detained by Police
File photo of the Parliament building. (AP image)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday detained a group of activists who marched to the Rashtrapati Bhavan here with a plea urging the president to not give his assent to the RTI Amendment bill passed by Parliament last week.

The group of activists from National Campaign for People's Right to Information (NCPRI) had gathered outside gate number 38 of Rashtrapati Bhavan to give their representation to President Ram Nath Kovind. The activists were ushered into a waiting bus and taken to Mandir Marg Police Station.

"The police is detaining everyone who wants to petition the president to withhold his assent to the amendments to Right To Information. Don't we have the right to peacefully submit a petition to the president of our country? Is this democracy?" Anjali Bhardwaj of Satark Nagrik Sangathan said.

She also slammed the NDA government at the Centre for "undermining the independence of information commissions".

"The recent amendments introduced to the RTI Act, are a testimony to the NDA government's determination to undermine independent bodies and fundamentally weaken any system or structure that can uncover the truth," Bhardwaj said.

"The amendments introduced by brute legislative force are regressive and are aimed squarely at undermining the independence of information commissions, thereby diluting India's strongest and most widely used framework for transparency," she added.

Bhardwaj, the leading member of NCPRI, also announced the launch of 'Use RTI to Save RTI' campaign encouraging people to ask the government questions on a range of issues including social security, defence procurement, land acquisitions, ration, MGNREGA, functioning of hospitals, deployment of teachers, among others.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram