Actor-Cum-BJP MP Suresh Gopi Scores 'Selfie Goal' on Visit to Slain Student Leader's House

CPI(M) leader Sivankutty took to Facebook to criticise the BJP leader, saying his mental composure has gone down to such a low after joining BJP.

Asheem PK | News18

Updated:July 9, 2018, 10:32 PM IST
BJP MP and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi taking selfie with kin of slain student leader and SFI activist Abhimanyu. (image: News18)
Kochi: BJP MP and popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi found himself in the middle of a controversy after he visited the kin of slain student leader and SFI activist Abhimanyu. The actor is drawing a lot of flak on social media for his selfies during the visit.

Abhimanyu, a 2nd year BSc student of Chemistry at Kochi’s Maharaja’s college was stabbed to death, allegedly by members of Campus Front of India (CFI), earlier this week. The actor-turned politician visited his house in Vattavada in Idukki district of Kerala on Saturday. He was accompanied by local BJP and RSS leaders.

On his visit to the village, the ‘Commissioner’ star stopped for a selfie break with local residents of the village. In the photos which are doing rounds on social media, Gopi can be seen smiling widely which did not go down well with his fans and his political opponents.

CPI(M) leader Sivankutty took to Facebook to criticise the BJP leader, saying his mental composure has gone down to such a low after joining BJP.

"We have seen a lot people crying for Abhimanyu, who was killed by communal forces. How can he smile so happily?"

"I guess his mental composure has gone low after joining BJP that he took selfies there! That's because the kind of ugly politics BJP is doing in the country. People do not expect any better from him and his party," Sivankutty wrote on Facebook.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
