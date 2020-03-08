Take the pledge to vote

Actor Dharmendra's 'He-Man' Restaurant in Haryana Sealed for Violating Building Laws

The Karnal Municipal Corporation sealed the franchise outlet on Friday for not furnishing the change of land use (CLU) certificate and illegal constructions.

IANS

March 8, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Actor Dharmendra's 'He-Man' Restaurant in Haryana Sealed for Violating Building Laws
A file photo of actor Dharmendra

Chandigarh: A 'farm-to-fork' themed restaurant 'He-Man' situated on National Highway in Haryana's Karnal and franchised by veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been sealed for building law violations, officials said on Saturday.

The Karnal Municipal Corporation sealed the franchise outlet on Friday for not furnishing the change of land use (CLU) certificate and illegal constructions, an official said.

The restaurant is located on National Highway 44 on the outskirts of Karnal, some 150km from here. The franchise was given to Delhi-based businessman Pramod Kumar.

"After the success of my restaurant Garam Dharam Dhaba, I am now announcing a farm-to- fork themed restaurant 'He-Man',” Dharmendra had announced on Instagram after its launch on Valentine's Day.

Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the action was initiated as the restaurant owner did not respond to MC notice on the issue.

