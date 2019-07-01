Actor Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel to be Questioned by ED in Sterling Biotech Bank Fraud Case
The Enforcement Directorate has evidence that Dino Morea and DJ Aqeel were paid some money by the Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech Bank in the past.
File photo of Dino Morea. (Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi: The ED has summoned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and DJ Aqeel for questioning in the Sterling Biotech alleged bank fraud and money laundering probe case, officials said Monday.
The actor and the popular disc jockey (DJ) have been asked to depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as it has got evidence that the two were paid some money by the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical group in the past, they said.
They will be questioned about the circumstances of these summons made out of the proceeds of crime identified in the case and their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.
While Morea, also a model, has worked in a number of Hindi films, Aqeel is a popular DJ.
The two could not be immediately contacted for reaction.
The agency last week had made one of its largest PMLA attachments and frozen assets worth 9,778 crore of the group in India and abroad.
The alleged Rs 8,100 crore bank loan fraud is being alleged to have been perpetrated by the Vadodara-based pharma firm and its main promoters Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara, all of whom are absconding.
The Sandesaras are also under probe for their alleged nexus with some high-profile politicians by the ED as also by the CBI and the Income Tax Department under criminal sections that deal with corruption and tax evasion respectively.
