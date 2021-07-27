Actor ‘Forced to Shoot Porn’ for HotShots; Producers of Raj Kundra’s Company, Gehana Vasisth Booked

Mumbai Police have lodged another FIR based on a complaint by a female actor, who has alleged she was forced to shoot porn for HotShots app. The FIR was lodged at Malwani police station against three producers from Raj Kundra’s company and actress Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in connection to the porn case filed against Kundra.

The latest case will now be transferred to the Property Cell to investigate. Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making porn and publishing them on certain mobile apps, including HotShots.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday informed a magistrate court that they have found the details of revenue and payments of the controversial Hotshots app from the mobile and MacBook chats between Kundra and his business partner Ryan Thorpe. The police added that Kundra earned at least Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year from his business of production and online distribution of porn films.

Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to a person for USD 1.2 million, the police had claimed during an earlier remand hearing.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to give urgent relief to Kundra. Justice A S Gadkari directed the police to file their reply by July 29 in response to a petition filed by Kundra challenging his arrest. His lawyers argued that the police failed to follow the procedure. They should have first issued a notice to him, asking him to be present to record a statement, instead of arresting him directly, advocates Ponda and Jadhav said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here