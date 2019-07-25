New Delhi: Actor Kaushik Sen, one of the 49 signatories in a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi that highlighted the issue of mob lynchings, claims to have received death threats.

"Yesterday I received a call from an unknown number, where I was threatened of dire consequences if I don't stop raising my voice against lynchings and intolerance. I was told that I would be killed if I don't mend my ways," PTI quoted Sen as saying.

Reports have since said that the police are investigating the matter and the phone number, through which the call was made, has been forwarded to them.

The letter, signed by noted personalities such as Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Shyam Benegal among others reads: “Dear Prime Minister... The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately. We were shocked to learn from the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) reports that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, and a definite decline in the percentage of convictions.”

Interestingly, the letter came on a day when the Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament that incidents of communal violence showed a “declining trend”. The ministry added that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain records of lynching but the advisories were issued to states and Union Territories to maintain law and order. It also said the government was working towards spreading awareness on the issue of mob lynching through audio-visual aids.