Actor Mahesh Thakur Duped of Rs 5.14 Crore by His Lawyer, Accused Booked in Mumbai

Mumbai police have registered a case against a Chandigarh-based man for duping film and television actor Mahesh Thakur to the tune of Rs 5.43 crore on the pretext of paying court fees, for providing legal counselling and completing other formalities while representing him in a legal case, a police official said on Wednesday.

The actor is currently involved in a property dispute with someone and he had hired the accused Mayank Goyal, a few months back to fight his case in the court, the official of Oshiwara police station said. “Since the last few months, Goyal demanded money from the actor on the pretext of filing a petition on the high court, the Supreme Court, in the name of paying court fees, providing legal counselling and other case-related formalities,” he said.

However, Thakur suspected the integrity of Goyal and started asking him to show the receipts of the court fees, the petition copies and other documents related to his case. However, the latter disappeared. On Monday, the actor approached Oshiwara police station with the proof and on that basis, the police recorded his statement and registered a first information report (FIR). During the probe, it came to light that the actor had transferred money to Goyal and has all the proof with him, the official said.

As of now, the police have lodged a case against Goyal under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), no arrest have been made so far, further investigation is underway, official added.

