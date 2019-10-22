Actor Manju Warrier Files Complaint Against Filmmaker Shrikumar Menon, Alleges Receiving Death Threat

Thiruvananthapuram: Malyalam actor Manju Warrier has filed a complaint with Kerala DGP against filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon, alleging that she received death threats from the 'Odiyan' filmmaker.

In her complaint, Manju also alleged that Menon attempted to defame her by launching an organised 'cyber-attack' against her after the release of his film Odiyan in December 2018. The actor stated that letter pads in the name of 'Manju Warrier Foundation' along with her signatures on other documents were being misused by Menon.

The 90s actor made a comeback to cinema in 2014 putting a 14-year-long sabbatical to rest, after divorcing Dileep, who is now an accused in the 2017 actor assault case.

After her second coming, Manju worked with Shrikumar Menon and his advertising agency Push Integrated Communications, and also played his leading lady in Menon's directorial debut Odiyan. However, the actor was the victim of an organised social media troll campaign after the release of the film.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Menon, in a Facebook post, expressed his shock over the "sudden outbreak" of events and claimed that he learnt about the plaint from media reports. The filmmaker further enlisted a slew of personal dealings he had with Manju in the past, saying that this was "way too unexpected", coming from a person who he had supported "through thick and thin."

Menon added that he is a law-abiding citizen and was ready to face investigation in the case.

