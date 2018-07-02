Actor Mithun Chakraborty's Son, Wife Named in Rape, Cheating Case

A woman has filed a rape complaint against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and wife Yogita Bali at the Rohini court.The court has ordered an FIR against actor Yogita Bali and Mahaakshay, who is also an actor, on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.The woman has stated in her complaint before the court that she had been in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015 and they got into a physical relationship her after the accused promised to marry her.