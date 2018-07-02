GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:July 2, 2018, 7:20 PM IST
Actor Mithun Chakraborty's Son, Wife Named in Rape, Cheating Case
Mahaakshay with father Mithun Chakraborty at a film launch. (File photo)
New Delhi: A woman has filed a rape complaint against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and wife Yogita Bali at the Rohini court.

The court has ordered an FIR against actor Yogita Bali and Mahaakshay, who is also an actor, on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

The woman has stated in her complaint before the court that she had been in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015 and they got into a physical relationship her after the accused promised to marry her.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
