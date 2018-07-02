English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Actor Mithun Chakraborty's Son, Wife Named in Rape, Cheating Case
The court has ordered an FIR against actor Yogita Bali and Mahakshay, who is also an actor, on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.
Mahaakshay with father Mithun Chakraborty at a film launch. (File photo)
New Delhi: A woman has filed a rape complaint against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and wife Yogita Bali at the Rohini court.
The court has ordered an FIR against actor Yogita Bali and Mahaakshay, who is also an actor, on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.
The woman has stated in her complaint before the court that she had been in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015 and they got into a physical relationship her after the accused promised to marry her.
Also Watch
The court has ordered an FIR against actor Yogita Bali and Mahaakshay, who is also an actor, on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.
The woman has stated in her complaint before the court that she had been in a relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015 and they got into a physical relationship her after the accused promised to marry her.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal