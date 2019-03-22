LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Actor Mohan Babu Under House Arrest for Protesting Against Naidu Govt Over Pending Fees Reimbursement

Tirupati police officials on Friday morning house arrested Vidyanikethan educational trust chairman and the actor M Mohan Babu.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Noted actor and former MP Mohan Babu, who on Friday carried out a rally in Tirupati to protest against the the non-payment of the fee reimbursement of the students, was arrested by the police officials in the afternoon.

Babu, who is also the chairman of Sri Vidyanikethan Institutions, has been speaking against Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for not carrying out the fee reimbursement of the students.

He, along with hundreds of students, had planned a day-long protest, but the police cordoned off his house early in the morning and took him into preventive custody. Babu and his daughter expressed displeasure at the move, saying the protest “scared people” – an indirect reference to the Naidu government.
He tweeted that police had arrived at his home and not allowing him to go ahead with the rally.





“I repeatedly asked for reimbursement of fees for engineering colleges but the Andhra Pradesh government remained a mute spectator to the pathetic conditions of the students The state government cannot remain adamant on an issue that is adversely affecting the students,” he later told mediapersons. “The students cannot afford the fee which amounts to crores of rupees and the government has to shoulder responsibility,” Babu said, adding that the government has failed to keep the promises made to people.




His proposed rally in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections created panic among the politicians as they feared the move may cost them students’ votes, thereby weakening ruling Telugu Desam Party’s chances of winning.
