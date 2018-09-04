English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Mohanlal Meets PM Modi, Sets off Political Buzz About Actor Joining BJP
Sharing details of his meeting with the prime minister, the actor said on his Facebook page that he briefed him about ViswaSanthi Foundation and its multi-faceted social initiatives.
New Delhi: Popular actor Mohanlal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the social work his organisation is carrying out. The meeting, however, has triggered speculation that the actor may join the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
A Deccan Herald report on Tuesday said the RSS was keen Mohanlal contest the Lok Sabha elections next year from Thiruvananthapuram, which, will see him in direct contest against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
The prime minister after his meeting with the actor was all praises for him.
"His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring," Modi tweeted Tuesday.














