Actor Mohanlal Meets PM Modi, Sets off Political Buzz About Actor Joining BJP

Popular actor Mohanlal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him about the social work his organisation is carrying out. The meeting, however, has triggered speculation that the actor may join the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.A Deccan Herald report on Tuesday said the RSS was keen Mohanlal contest the Lok Sabha elections next year from Thiruvananthapuram, which, will see him in direct contest against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.The prime minister after his meeting with the actor was all praises for him."His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring," Modi tweeted Tuesday.Sharing details of his meeting with the prime minister, the actor said on his Facebook page that he briefed him about ViswaSanthi Foundation and its multi-faceted social initiatives."He has assured all support and offered to participate in the 'global Malayalee round table' that can formulate futuristic solutions for a new Kerala," he wrote.He said the Prime Minister's Office also appreciated the organisation's vision to set up a cancer care centre to cater to the needs of the under-privileged.