Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Wife Summoned by Thane Cops in Call Record Scam

Actor Nawazzuddin Siddiqui has been summoned by the Crime Branch of Thane, Maharashtra after his name surfaced in an investigation of a Call Data Record (CDR) racket.The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people involved in the case for obtaining call records by illegal means and then selling it to clients.The racket was being run by private detectives who would use the login details of senior police officers to access call details from mobile network service providers and sell it to clients who would pay anything between Rs 30,000 and 50,000.According to police, Nawazuddin had allegedly sought the details of his wife's call records through lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Thane Crime Branch said, “While interrogating three of the accused, we learnt that a lawyer named Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the call details of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife. We have summoned Rizwan Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife for further investigation."According to sources in the Crime Branch, Nawazuddin was called for investigation three times, but he did not turn up. Now a summons has been issued to the actor.Further course of action will be determined only after recording the statements of Rizwan, Nawazuddin and his wife.The CDR racket was unearthed on January 24 when police nabbed four private detectives from Kalwa in Thane, who then revealed the name of renowned woman detective Rajani Pandit, who was also arrested later.