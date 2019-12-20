Take the pledge to vote

Actor Siddharth, Musician TM Krishna Among 600 Booked in Chennai for Staging Protests Against CAA

The demonstration, organised by a collective of civil society members, Left liberals and volunteers of outfits including the Jamaat-E-Islami Hind and NGOs in Valluvarkottam saw high pitched slogans against the BJP-led Centre, the RSS, and Hindutva.

December 20, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Actor Siddharth, Musician TM Krishna Among 600 Booked in Chennai for Staging Protests Against CAA
Chennai: More than 600 people, including actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah, have been booked for staging a protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai on Friday. Scores of people from different walks of life took part in the protest demonstration at Valluvarkottam on Thursday.

The demonstration, organised by a collective of civil society members, Left liberals and volunteers of outfits including the Jamaat-E-Islami Hind and NGOs saw high pitched slogans against the BJP-led Centre, the RSS, and Hindutva.

Cases have been registered against them under Indian Penal Code 143 and Section 41 Class VI. "Yes, cases have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 143 and (under) Section 41 Class VI," a senior police officer told PTI.

According to Section 143 in the Indian Penal Code whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.

