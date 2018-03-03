GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Holi | News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Actor Sridevi's Ashes to be Immersed in Rameswaram Today

Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel. The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2018, 12:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Actor Sridevi's Ashes to be Immersed in Rameswaram Today
Sridevi's mortal remains carried in a truck during her funeral procession in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 28. (Reuters)
Chennai: An urn carrying the ashes of Bollywood Superstar Sridevi was brought here on Friday by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea off Rameswaram.

The ashes brought by Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to holy island town of Rameswaram tomorrow and immersed in the sea there, airport sources said.

Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel. The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub.

The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28.

Her death sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES