Actor Suriya Flays Draft National Education Policy, Says Key Focus Only on Entrance Exams

Suriya questioned the haste shown in implementation of the Centre's Draft National Education Policy and said, it is going to affect 30 crore students of the country.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
Actor Suriya Flays Draft National Education Policy, Says Key Focus Only on Entrance Exams
Actor Suriya pointed out that the policy's key focus was on entrance examinations instead of providing equitable and quality education. (Image: News18)
Chennai: Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar has slammed the Centre's Draft National Education Policy (NEP), saying some of the provisions in it would disadvantage students in rural areas.

The actor also pointed out that the policy's key focus was on entrance examinations instead of providing equitable and quality education.

"Everyone is angered, anguished and scared about focus of NEP being only on conducting entrance exams and not in providing quality and equitable education for students," he said at an event here on Saturday.

Questioning the haste shown in implementation of the policy, the 43-year-old actor said, "It is going to affect 30 crore students of the country."

He claimed that some provisions of the draft would "severely affect" students living in rural areas.

On the three-language policy, Suriya further said it would discourage students from going to schools.

"How will they attend classes? I myself find it challenging to teach third language to my kids." he said.

