Actor Suriya Flays Draft National Education Policy, Says Key Focus Only on Entrance Exams
Suriya questioned the haste shown in implementation of the Centre's Draft National Education Policy and said, it is going to affect 30 crore students of the country.
Actor Suriya pointed out that the policy's key focus was on entrance examinations instead of providing equitable and quality education. (Image: News18)
Chennai: Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar has slammed the Centre's Draft National Education Policy (NEP), saying some of the provisions in it would disadvantage students in rural areas.
The actor also pointed out that the policy's key focus was on entrance examinations instead of providing equitable and quality education.
"Everyone is angered, anguished and scared about focus of NEP being only on conducting entrance exams and not in providing quality and equitable education for students," he said at an event here on Saturday.
Questioning the haste shown in implementation of the policy, the 43-year-old actor said, "It is going to affect 30 crore students of the country."
He claimed that some provisions of the draft would "severely affect" students living in rural areas.
On the three-language policy, Suriya further said it would discourage students from going to schools.
"How will they attend classes? I myself find it challenging to teach third language to my kids." he said.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup Final | Would Have Taken This Total Before The Match Started: Plunkett
- Yes We Kane! Why Indians Are Rooting For New Zealand to Defeat England in World Cup Final
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Colour at Rs 32,999 Will go on Sale For The First Time
- Watch Where You Going: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Katrina Kaif as She Poses Beside Pillar
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson V7 Trigger Vacuum And Limited Edition Pure Cool Air Purifier to go on Sale