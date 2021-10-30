Actor Vijay Kumar, Who Played Titar Singh in 'Nimki Mukhiya', Arrested for Bigamy 

‘Nimki Mukhiya’ fame Vijay Kumar has been arrested by the Patna Police on charges of bigamy. Kumar, who played the role of Titar Singh in ‘Nimki Mukhiya’, allegedly tied the wedding knot with another woman while still married to his first wife.

Patna Police, after receiving information about Vijay Kumar staging a play in Naubatpur, set out to catch him. Based on a tip-off, Brijesh Kumar Singh, the sub-inspector of Mahila Police Station of Patna, reached the spot with his team and arrested Vijay. Upon seeing the police, he tried his best to evade them but was eventually nabbed.

After his arrest, the police brought Vijay to Patna where he is being questioned. A case of second marriage and dowry harassment has been registered against him. In 2020, his first wife had filed a complaint against him at the women’s police station. Following the complaint, Vijay had gone absconding.

His first wife had demanded his arrest at the Kalidas Rangalaya last year. If Vijay Kumar’s son is to be believed, his mother suffered huge abuse at the hands of his father.

RELATED NEWS Veteran Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away at 62

The son further alleged that he was also planning to sell off the entire property that he owned in Naubatpur. The son has accused Vijay of refusing to pay child support, which allegedly led to a lot of suffering. The son alleged that due to the non-payment of money by the father, his mother had to struggle a lot to give him a proper life and education. Strapped of money, she had to tutor kids to sustain herself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.