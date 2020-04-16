Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Back Network18’s #DisinfectToProtect Campaign

Network 18 and Lizol are proud to launch ‘Disinfect to Protect’, a special campaign that takes the importance of disinfecting common surfaces to every home, every citizen.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Back Network18’s #DisinfectToProtect Campaign
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Social distancing, washing and sanitising our hands, use of face masks, has become second nature to us in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. An equally important hygiene habit is disinfecting the surfaces we repeatedly come in contact with.

Network 18 and Lizol are proud to launch ‘Disinfect to Protect’, a special campaign that takes this message to every home, every citizen.

Common surfaces that should be disinfected regularly are tables, floors, door knobs and handles, children’s toys, kitchen slabs etc.

The message of disinfecting surfaces in our homes has also been backed by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

The special campaign emphasises the need to not just clean, but also disinfect areas like the kitchen. Surfaces that are touched repeatedly like table tops, kitchen slab, floor etc should be disinfected regularly. As the world battles the novel coronavirus, cleanliness is now more important than ever, but disinfecting should also be top priority as is recommended by the World Health Organization.

