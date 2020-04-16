Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan Back Network18’s #DisinfectToProtect Campaign
Network 18 and Lizol are proud to launch ‘Disinfect to Protect’, a special campaign that takes the importance of disinfecting common surfaces to every home, every citizen.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Social distancing, washing and sanitising our hands, use of face masks, has become second nature to us in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. An equally important hygiene habit is disinfecting the surfaces we repeatedly come in contact with.
Network 18 and Lizol are proud to launch ‘Disinfect to Protect’, a special campaign that takes this message to every home, every citizen.
Common surfaces that should be disinfected regularly are tables, floors, door knobs and handles, children’s toys, kitchen slabs etc.
The message of disinfecting surfaces in our homes has also been backed by actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
The special campaign emphasises the need to not just clean, but also disinfect areas like the kitchen. Surfaces that are touched repeatedly like table tops, kitchen slab, floor etc should be disinfected regularly. As the world battles the novel coronavirus, cleanliness is now more important than ever, but disinfecting should also be top priority as is recommended by the World Health Organization.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mobile Phone, Recharge Shops Permitted by Govt to Stay Open as Public Utility Services
- Evolution of The Screen Size in Phones You Buy: Apple iPhone SE Takes us Back to Simpler Times
- Wish Angrezi Medium Released a Bit Earlier Or Later, Says Kiku Sharda
- Banksy Created a 'Pest Problem' in his Artwork in Bathroom, His Wife Hates it
- Watch: Suzuki Swift Flies 200 Ft High After Hitting Roundabout at a High Speed, Crashes Into Church