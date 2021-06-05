india

Acute Water Shortage in 67 Villages, 193 Wadis in Maharashtra's Raigad

The administration in Raigad in Maharashtra on Saturday said 67 villages and 193 ’wadis’ (smaller areas) in the district were facing acute water shortage, with 31 tankers being deployed to provide relief to some 46,000 people.

An official said Alibag, Murud, Roha, Mangaon and Mhasala talukas were not facing water scarcity, while the situation in Mahad was such that eight tankers are in use everyday, the highest for any region in the district.

first published:June 05, 2021, 21:33 IST