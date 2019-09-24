Adam Zampa Looks to Reload After ‘Personally’ Disappointing Summer

Australian spinner Adam Zampa is keen to put a disappointing summer behind, where he played only four times at the World Cup.

It’s not the lack of games but losing his spot to Nathan Lyon that hurt Zampa more, especially in the final legs of the tournament.

"I suppose the way the World Cup went people expected the leg-spinners to have a different tournament to what they did," Zampa was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of South Australia's Marsh Cup clash with Queensland in Brisbane.

"The weather didn't help that, the wickets weren't as dry as we expected them to be. But, yeah, personally it didn't go the way I felt it should."

The right arm spinner however isn’t planning to go back to the drawing board but will keep faith in his tried and tested methods in the upcoming domestic season.

"I'm not going to change too much," he said. "I've had a really good few years in one-day cricket, particularly at the domestic level.

"I'm pretty consistent, so I'm going to keep it pretty simple and do what I've always done, pretty much."

Zampa finished with five wickets in England during the World Cup, after he had been a key figure in the build-up to the tournament. The leg-spinner finished behind only Pat Cummins among Australian wicket-takers during the tour of India earlier this year.

He was the leading slow-bowler in last summer's one-day competition with 12 wickets in six games.

