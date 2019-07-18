Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Adamant on Not Ending Stir, Family of Protesting Groom Hold Wedding Ceremonies at Agitation Site

Nikhil Tikhe along with some of his other colleagues has been staging the protest since July 9 in front of the office of the power company's chief engineer in Amravati district, located around 600 km from here.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Adamant on Not Ending Stir, Family of Protesting Groom Hold Wedding Ceremonies at Agitation Site
Representative Image
Loading...

Thane: A state-run power company worker, whose wedding is scheduled for Friday, is sitting on a fast against his alleged illegal transfer and has refused to call off the protest, prompting his family members to hold all his marriage-related ceremonies at the protest site.

Nikhil Tikhe along with some of his other colleagues has been staging the protest since July 9 in front of the office of the power company's chief engineer in Amravati district, located around 600 km from here.

When he stone-walled all requests to suspend his stir in order to get married, his family members decided to perform all the pre-wedding functions at the protest venue.

They organised a 'mehendi' ceremony there on Wednesday night.

The 'haldi' ceremony (a ritual of applying turmeric to the bride and groom, which is considered auspicious) was performed on Thursday morning by his relatives and friends at the protest site.

"If he doesn't change his mind, then the wedding ceremony will also be held at the protest site on Friday, as scheduled, in the presence of his family members and

colleagues," Maharashtra State Electricity Workers Federation joint secretary Lileshwar Bansode told PTI.

He said seven of the federation's members were protesting since last week against their alleged illegal transfers and denial of promotion.

To a query, Tikhe said, "As long as the issue is not resolved, I would continue the protest."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram