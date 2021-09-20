'Have Backlog of Billion Dollar Doses': Adar Poonawalla Awaits Govt's Nod to Resume Export of Covid Vaccine

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said he is waiting for an order from the central government to resume the export of Covid-19 vaccines to the world as the company has a backlog of billion-dollar vaccine doses. In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Poonawalla said the firm is likely to apply for emergency use authorisation of Covovax in India by the end of 2021.

“Government of India got approval in many European countries but others have to also play ball. Western nations are struggling to find a way out with regard to vaccine certificate systems. The SII has a backlog of billion dollar vaccine doses that has still not been exported. We will wait for directive from government on when and how Covid-19 vaccine exports will resume. We have invested Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in building Covid vaccine capacities in India Rs 1,500 crore advance payment from the government has helped us," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India will resume export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines next month under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government. Addressing the media, the minister said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

Stating that there is no delay from India’s front for Covovax vaccine, Poonawalla said, “We expect to apply for Emergency Use Authorisation of Covovax in India by the end of 2021."

“Covovax has shown good response against the delta variant. We have been scaling up vaccine capacities. Vaccination coverage in India will change drastically by December, on track to deliver 200 million Covishield doses per month. Covovax vaccine is delayed owing to some regulatory issues," he said.

Poonawalla also said that a data on Covishield has been submitted to the UK MHRA and EU regulators for approval. “Covishield is identical to AstraZeneca vaccine and data has been submitted to the UK MHRA and EU regulators. I have had personal consultations with regulators in the UK and EU and expect a response shortly. We will ensure vaccines made in India are approved in other countries. We will be making investment in stocks and partnerships agreements in the UK to manufacture products," he said.

This came at a time when the UK government issued new Covid travel advisory stating that fully vaccinated Indians would still be treated as unvaccinated, which means that Indians vaccinated with Covishield the SII produced Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine would still be required to undergo a pre-departure PCR test and further tests on landing in the UK.

During the interview, the SII CEO also informed that the Covid vaccine for those below 18 years of age will be ready soon as trials for children is expected to be over by February.

“Trial for children to be over by February, post which vaccine for under 18 years will be ready. Our focus on Covishield as 700 million have been vaccinated without any major serious effects. Erratic supply of raw materials will decide the range of vaccine supplies we make. We will be able to deliver anywhere in between 160-210 million doses of Covishield. We have decided to do parallel trials on Covovax in India. It has helped even before Covovax is approved in the UK or US. We can roll out in India if authorised," he said.

We will be investing in building capacity for Covovax and Covid vaccine Sputnik V in India. We will collaborate and partner with companies for bulk fill and finish capacities for Covovax and Sputnik V. Investments will be made over three-four months. We have built sales facility in the UK to help enter regulated markets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here