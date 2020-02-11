Adarsh Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pawan Sharma of AAP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Adarsh Nagar (आदर्श नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Adarsh Nagar is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,73,369 eligible electors, of which 95,378 were male, 77,946 female and 45 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Adarsh Nagar in 2020 is 817.23.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Adarsh Nagar, there are a total of 2470 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,57,749 eligible electors, of which 87,683 were male, 70,023 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,657 eligible electors, of which 80,887 were male, 64,728 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,37,442 eligible electors, of which 78,190 were male, 59,230 female.

The number of service voters in Adarsh Nagar in 2015 was 34. In 2013, there were 34 and in 2008 there were 22.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Pawan Kumar Sharma of AAP won in this seat by defeating Ram Kishan Singhal of BJP by a margin of 20,741 votes which was 19.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.36% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Ram Kishan Singhal of BJP won in this seat defeating Jagdeep Rana of AAP by a margin of 9,923 votes which was 10.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.02% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Mangat Ram of INC won in this seat defeating Ravinder Singh (Khurana) of BJP by a margin of 4,512 votes which was 5.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.84% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 4. Adarsh Nagar Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 9 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 13 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Adarsh Nagar are: Chander Pal (BSP), Pawan Sharma (AAP), Mukesh Kumar Goel (INC), Raj Kumar Bhatia (BJP), Kailash (AAPP), Vijay Kr Aggarwal (IND), Shashi (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.64%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.72%, while it was 66.44% in 2013. In 2008, 59.14% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.08%.

Adarsh Nagar

ADARSH NAGAR, NORTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 162 polling stations in 4. Adarsh Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 145. In 2013 there were 145 polling stations and in 2008, there were 141.

Extent:

4. Adarsh Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of North district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 105 (Part) EB No. 1-112 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 106 Ward No. 106 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 118 (Part) EB No. 92-118. 3 municipal wards (Sarai Pipal Thala, Adarsh Nagar, Dhirpur) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Adarsh Nagar is 8.85 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110009, 110033, 110042, 110088

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Adarsh Nagar is: 28°42'10.8"N 77°12'45.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Adarsh Nagar results.

